🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — President Joe Biden will travel to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a rescheduling of a trip that was canceled in July when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The President will give remarks on his Safer America Plan to further reduce gun crime and save lives, said Seth Schuster, Regional Communications Director at The White House.

\No other details were announced.

Biden was scheduled to appear at Wilkes University on July 21, but he tested positive for COVID-19 the day before and all plans were canceled.

Biden was going to discuss his administration’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

The president previously visited Wilkes on the 2016 campaign trail, then as the outgoing vice president stumping for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He also appeared at Pittston Area High School in 2018.