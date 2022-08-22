🔊 Listen to this

There is another rite of spring happening throughout the country, and we see it every year right here on Luzerne County — college students unloading vehicles and carrying boxes of stuff into their dorm rooms.

Yes, these are the times when college students bring everything they feel they will need to not just prepare them for the academic challenges of college, but they also bring everything they need to help them feel comfortable as they embark on their pursuit of their degrees.

Being away from home is an adjustment and having those little reminders of how life used to be when they were in high school and living at home, these items are critically important to students who find themselves in a new town, meeting new friends and dealing with the demands of college professors.

So my friends at AAA Mid-Atlantic say the transition from high school graduate to new college student is an exciting milestone, and moving away from home is part of the process for many.

AAA reminds college students and their parents of important steps — which very few think of — before heading off to school.

Right up there is this — review your insurance policy.

According to Consumer Reports, dorm rooms can be a hot spot for thieves. Two roommates could have $6,000 or more worth of electronics alone — laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems — as well as other items of value in their small living space.

According to U.S. Department of Education data of property crimes reported on college campuses, burglary and theft of personal property is the most common crime, followed by motor vehicle theft.

“College students living away from home should know they may have limited coverage under their parents’ insurance policies,” said Colleen Giovetsis, territory manager for AAA Retail Insurance Sales. “Before leaving for college, students should check to see what risks and liabilities are covered.”

A few insurance tips for students

• If you live in a dorm, some personal possessions may be covered under your parents’ homeowners or renter’s insurance policies. Expensive items such as computers and other electronics may be subject to coverage limits under a standard homeowner’s policy, and some states require a special student endorsement.

• If you live off-campus, purchase renters insurance. Renters insurance is necessary to protect you and your belongings, and can protect you from liability in the event that someone is accidentally injured on the property.

• Leave valuables at home. While some valuable items, such as laptops, may be needed on campus, items such as expensive jewelry may be best left at home.

• Create a “dorm inventory.” Create a detailed inventory of all items you’ll be taking with you, including photos and receipts. In the event that you need to file a claim, an up-to-date inventory will help make the process easier.

• Safeguard your items from theft. Always lock your dorm room door and never leave belongings unattended on campus. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the library, dining hall and other public places are common areas where property theft occurs on campus.

Auto insurance tips for students

Coverage may depend on whether you leave home or stay in the area. If you bring a car to campus and remain on your parents’ policy, coverage likely still applies.

If you attend an out-of-state school, make sure your insurance coverage follows you. It gets a little tricky if the student takes classes year round and does not plan to return home during the summers. Technically, they have relocated to their college location. It gets a little more complex depending on if they have on campus or off campus housing.

• Check with your insurance agent. To see what discounts you may qualify for and to ensure you have adequate coverage while away at school, contact your insurance agent.

• Discuss letting others borrow the car. Unlike a AAA membership, car insurance follows the car, not the driver. If your teen loans his car to a friend or roommate and there’s a crash, the crash will go against whoever owns the vehicle — which is usually Mom and Dad. That could make for higher premiums, possibly a totaled vehicle and overall bad feelings.

If you have questions, contact your insurance agent to get the answers.

Coverage really can be everything.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.