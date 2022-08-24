🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Firefighters from Hanover Township, Nanticoke City, Kingston and Plymouth battled a blaze that severely damaged a single family home in Hanover Green early Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowner, Phil Adonizio, 77, said he believes the fire was caused by a cigarette.

Adonizio said he was at McDonalds on Sans Souci Parkway for lunch when he found out his home at 530 Chestnut St. was on fire just before 1 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the home quickly setting up an aerial ladder truck in front with an interior attack. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters used infra-red cameras to check for hotspots.

The fire appeared to have originated on the first floor that spread to the second-floor and attic.

Township Fire Chief Joseph Temerantz said there were no injuries and the American Red Cross Wyoming Valley Chapter was called to provide assistance for the homeowner.

Adonizio, a retired school teacher at Pittston Area, said he normally stays on the first floor where he smokes. He said he had a cigarette he thought he put out before leaving for lunch.

Adonizio said he purchased the home in June 2012.