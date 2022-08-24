🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A former Rice Township man who did not contest charges he sexually assaulted a girl won’t face additional time in state prison.

William A. Beers, 48, was accused by Rice Township police in April 2019, with sexually assaulting a girl inside his then residence on Holland Street, according to court records.

Court records say Beers grabbed the girl and took her into a bedroom locking the door. When two children entered the house, Beers unlocked the door and ran into a bathroom flushing the toilet to make it appear he was using the restroom.

Beers stood accused of sending the girl multiple text messages including, “You make me feel so horny,” and “I’m so attracted to you,” court records say.

In April, Beers pled no contest to charges of unlawful restraint and indecent assault before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Beers’ sentence hearing was held after he was sentenced in Columbia County Court on June 2 to two-years, 10 months to 10 years in state prison on charges of indecent assault and child endangerment filed by Bloomsburg police. Beers opted not to contest the charges in Columbia County.

Under the plea agreement with Luzerne County prosecutors and Beers’ attorney, Daniel K. Hunter, the sentence imposed by Lupas was to run at the same time with the Columbia County sentence.

As a sexual offender, Beers is subject to 25 years registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.