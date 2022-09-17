🔊 Listen to this

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and fire crews on scene made the determination to shut Cracker Barrel down for the evening, with a code enforcement officer scheduled to inspect the damage tomorrow morning.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Cracker Barrel store and restaurant inside Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace was been shut down for Saturday night after a car crashed into the back of the building.

Initial calls came in around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, with fire crews arriving on scene to find a gold-colored sedan crashed into the rear of the restaurant.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance from the scene, according to firefighters on scene. There’s no word on his condition at press time.

Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Chief Rich Hart told reporters that the restaurant would be shut down for the evening, and a code enforcement officer from the township would be inspecting the scene on Sunday morning to determine how long the building may need to remain shut down.

Hart said that, inside the restaurant in the area where the car made contact with the structure, some items held in storage had fallen down and were blocking an emergency exit leading out the back of the building, a factor in the decision made to shut down the restaurant for the evening.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, and everyone has been accounted for to that end, according to Hart.