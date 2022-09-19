🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Drums man who admitted to sexually assaulting a woman while she slept was sentenced to state prison.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Joseph Robert McNelis, 54, to two-to-four years in state prison on charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault followed by three years probation. McNelis pled guilty to the charges June 14.

McNelis was charged by state police at Hazleton in March 2021 on allegations he assaulted the woman inside a home in Hazle Township. She claimed she woke up to McNelis sexually assaulting her on Oct. 5, 2020, according to court records.

The woman did not report the offense until Feb. 14.

McNelis is required to lifetime registration of his address as a sexual offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.