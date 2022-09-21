🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday said skilled trade workers are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy.

“Investing in apprenticeship programs, where participants can earn a wage while learning a valuable new skill, is one way we can ensure there is a strong pipeline of new talent for these key industries,” the governor said.

Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gov. Wolf visited IBEW 163 last week, to tout the “earn-while-you-learn” apprenticeship model and highlight his administration-long support for and investments in registered apprenticeship programs. In June, Local 163 was awarded $446,247 through Gov. Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, which aims to increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs in non-traditional industries, as well as to reach under-served populations, such as women and minorities.

Through the funding award announced Wednesday, provided by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, IBEW Local 163 JATC will prepare 30 individuals from Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties to become Qualified Electrical Workers through a five-year apprenticeship program. The program includes 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 900 hours of classroom-related instruction.

As an apprentice, participants will earn $13 to $27 an hour plus benefits. Upon completion of the program, as a Qualified Electrical Worker wireman, participants can expect to earn at least $37 an hour plus benefits.

“The demand for Qualified Electrical Workers in our four-county area is growing,” said John Nadolny, IBEW’s Training Director. “With support from DCED, our program will increase enrollment to meet the needs of local employers while also preparing individuals with a high school diploma or GED earn a living wage. Beginning next year, apprentices will also have access to our new Advanced Technology Center where they can gain skills to work in green industries such as solar and electrical vehicles.”

Nadolny said IBEW Local 163 works to provide the most skilled and productive workforce while ensuring members’ safety, rights, and benefits in Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties.

Under Gov. Wolf, 85 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.3 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Wolf toured the state-of-the-art training facility in Nanticoke, Gov. Wolf where he lauded the work of union leaders in expanding their registered apprenticeship program for electrical workers and touted the value of the proven “earn-while-you-learn” model that allows them to earn a paycheck while learning a skilled trade.

And, Wolf said, participants of the program graduate with zero student debt.

Wolf’s PA Statewide Movement for Accountability, Readiness and Training (PAsmart) framework is designed to better align education, workforce and economic development initiatives and funding.

“IBEW Local 163 JATC is excited to partner with the PAsmart registered apprenticeships program,” said Nadolny, who took Wolf on a tour of the facility, a former elementary school. “With the help of Gov. Wolf and the Apprenticeship and Training Office, it is now possible to expand our program by reaching out to under-served populations, minorities, women and veterans.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle