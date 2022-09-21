🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who reportedly delivered cash to a purported hit man in a scheme devised by her incarcerated boyfriend to kill two law enforcement detectives and a drug informant was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Samantha Lynn Loughney, 29, addresses listed as East Chestnut Street and Minden Lane, Wilkes-Barre, was before Judge David W. Lupas on Monday when she pled guilty to three separate criminal offenses.

Loughney was detained by undercover troopers with the state police Organized Crime Unit when she showed up in the parking lot of Blackman Street Plaza with $2,800 to pay a hit man to kill two county detectives and an informant.

The scheme was orchestrated by Loughney’s boyfriend, William James Lynn, who was busted for selling methamphetamine when they lived on Minden Lane, according to court records.

After Loughney passed cash to the undercover trooper posing as a hit man, she was detained and found with a .380-caliber handgun with an altered serial number, court records say.

Lynn wanted the detectives and informant killed with the idea his felony drug case would be dismissed. Lynn was jailed at the county correctional facility when he devised the hit.

Loughney claimed she believed she was meeting to pay a private investigator to help with Lynn’s drug case. She was not charged in Lynn’s scheme to kill.

Loughney pled guilty to three separate criminal offenses: firearms not to be carried without a license, delivery of methamphetamine and hindering apprehension.

According to court records:

April 1, 2021: Loughney obeying Lynn’s instructions retrieved cash and was to meet with a person in the parking lot of Blackman Street Plaza. After she arrived and passed the cash, she was detained and found with the handgun and a magazine with a single round in her purse.

Oct. 15, 2020 – Feb. 17, 2021: Loughney was involved with Lynn with selling methamphetamine to customers out of their residence when they lived on Minden Lane.

June 3, 2018: Wilkes-Barre police executed an arrest warrant when she lived on East Chestnut Street. Police were searching for Lynn as a suspect in a robbery. Loughney told officers Lynn was not inside the residence but Lynn was found hiding behind boxes in a closet.

After Loughney pled guilty, Lupas sentenced her to one-to-two years in state prison followed by two years probation.

Lynn was sentenced by Lupas to 15 to 30 years in state prison in November.

State Deputy Attorney General Philip Michael McCarthy prosecuted.

Attorney Nicole Thompson Lermitte represented Loughney.