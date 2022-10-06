🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a veteran who served in the Middle East, is calling on the Biden administration to end what she calls “the harsh restrictions in place” at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center in Plains Township.

“The way veterans are being treated at the Wilkes-Barre VA is outrageous,” Garrity said in a statement released Thursday. “Family visits are extremely limited. No volunteers are being allowed inside. And the veterans have not had any outings since March 2020. Meanwhile, federal guidance for nursing homes explicitly encourages visitors. No one can give a good explanation why our veterans are being treated differently and left to suffer in isolation.”

VA officials did not immediately return a request for comment from the Times Leader on Thursday afternoon.

According to Garrity’s statement, “official guidance from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates nursing facilities, says – very clearly – that “visitation must be permitted at all times with very limited and rare exceptions, in accordance with residents’ rights.”

The treasurer wrote to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis on Wednesday calling on them to “to take immediate action to end these unconscionable policies.”

Garrity is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves who served for three decades before retiring as a colonel. She stressed the importance of family connections to veterans and active duty personnel.

“When you serve in the military, family is always on your mind,” she said. “The heroes at the Wilkes-Barre VA deserve to spend time with their families and loved ones, they deserve camaraderie with each other, and they deserve visits from gracious and generous volunteers to lift their spirits.”

Garrity praised volunteers like Nicole Guest, a Navy veteran who has volunteered at the VA for nine years and who organized a large “Free Our Veterans” rally at the facility in August. At that time, Guest said March 9, 2020 was the last day the volunteers were allowed into the facility.

The VA issued a statement outlining its policies and procedures in response to the August rally, which can be found at the bottom of this story. We will publish any updated statement as it is made available.

“Sadly, it looks like the only way these extreme policies will be changed is with public pressure,” Garrity said. “And we won’t stop fighting until conditions improve for the veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA. Isolation kills, and our ailing and elderly heroes shouldn’t be forced to spend their golden years in a bureaucratic form of solitary confinement.”

Check back for updates, and see Friday's edition for more on this story.

Aug. 3, 2022 VA statement

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania has monitored community prevalence and transmission rates on a daily basis to assure that the appropriate level of precautionary measures are being implemented for the sustainment of safe reliable care for our Veterans and Residents, while maintaining a safe environment for our staff.

Based on community prevalence and transmission rates, the medical center continues to screen Veterans and Staff upon entry at all our sites of care.

Masking and physical distancing remain in effect with visitation at the Medical Center limited to compassionate care.

Due to implemented safety precautions, there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Medical Center or Community Living Center.

The Community Living Center is currently supporting outside visitation and door visits. While outings are not currently being held, the Residents have daily access to an outside courtyard with therapeutic musical lawn ornaments, gardening activities, swings and benches. Our more ambulatory Residents are able to visit the courtyard, as well as the various other locations on the grounds of the Medical Center. The Residents are free to interact with each other on ward with Increased group activities, games, and entertainment offerings.

Our Residents have been very active with outdoor activities this summer, including a 4th of July Celebration, variety of outdoor gardening activities, multiple ice cream truck visits and Group Therapy Sessions.

The VA facility website updates every Monday with the latest guidelines.