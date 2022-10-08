🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event today at 42 locations across the system’s footprint.

Flu shots are free and available to all in the community. No appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. Walk-in shots are also available at some locations.

The Super Saturday clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last Super Saturday event this year will be on Nov. 5.

There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

“It’s so important to get vaccinated to not only protect yourself, but to protect those vulnerable of severe illness which include children, the elderly, and those immunocompromised,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “We could see more cases this year than we have in the past five years, so to keep everyone healthy, we want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Locally, drive-through clinics for anyone 3 and older will be held at:

• Geisinger Dallas, 114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive.

• Geisinger Kingston, 560 Pierce St.

• Geisinger Mountain Top, 35 S. Mountain Blvd.

• Geisinger Mt. Pocono, 126 Market Way.

• Geisinger Pittston, 42 N. Main St.

• Geisinger Mt. Pleasant, Scranton, 531 Mt. Pleasant Drive.

• Geisinger Tunkhannock, 10 Trieble Drive.

Geisinger 65 Forward locations will have shots for anyone 65 and older.

Drive-through:

• Kingston, 499 Wyoming Ave.

• Scranton, 3 W. Olive St.

Walk-in:

• Scranton, 3 W. Olive St., Floor 1, Suite 105.

• Wilkes-Barre, 41 S. Main St.

Walk-in shots for patients 6 months and older will be available at CommunityCare and Geisinger Pediatrics locations.

• CommunityCare Hazleton, 426 Airport Road.

• CommunityCare Kistler Clinic, 175 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd.

Geisinger Pediatrics:

• Mt. Pocono, 126 Market Way.

• Scranton, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 8.

• Forty Fort, 190 Welles St., Suite 122.

For more information on fighting flu this season, visit geisinger.org/flu.

— Staff Report