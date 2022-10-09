🔊 Listen to this

As attorneys, Daniel Distasio and Mike Kowalski have been up and down the road together for 28 years, including 11 as partners in their own firm, Distasio and Kowalski LLC.

With a wealth of experience and a long list of accolades and recognitions for their work, it’s safe to say that the partnership keeps getting better and better as the years go by.

“I think the key is mutual respect,” said Kowalski in an interview with the Times Leader. “We have different styles, but we’ve learned to respect each other, and I think we really complement each other well.”

Kowalski went on to explain that, with the different approaches taken by himself and Distasio, the pair are able to take every possible look at a case and determine the best way forward from there.

“He [Distasio] looks at things a bit differently than I do, and it really helps,” Kowalski said.

The two lawyers originally found themselves working together at Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn, with Kowalski joining the firm in 1994 while Distasio was already there.

After leaving Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn, the two formed Scartelli, Distasio and Kowalski before opening up Distasio and Kowalski LLC in 2011.

Referred to by Kowalski as a “boutique firm,” Distasio and Kowalski LLC is a personal injury firm that specializes in a number of different injuries or related issues, including birth injuries, wrongful death suits, medical malpractice and more.

Kowalski said that he has taken a focus on medical malpractice cases.

“I enjoy the challenge, and doing the research,” he said. “Putting all the pieces together like a puzzle.”

What separates Distasio and Kowalski from some of the bigger, more populated firms around is the hands-on approach that the small operation allows them to take with each case.

“We’re with it from the very beginning,” Kowalski said. “From the very beginning, all the way to the resolution … You’re dealing with the same people, that’s the benefit of a well-known, smaller firm.”

For the folks that come to Distasio and Kowalski with a case, being able to build that rapport and trust with familiar faces is such an important part of the experience.

“We see people coming in here when they’re at their very worst, they’re grieving,” Kowalski said. “We really do get very close with our clients.”

In fact, several clients that have come through the firm have remained in contact with Kowalski and Distasio, and Kowalski referred to his connections with clients as “a privilege.”

The years of work put in at Distasio and Kowalski have been recognized time and time again by the legal community; among many other accolades accrued by the firm, both lawyers earned their 14th consecutive designation as Super Lawyers in the state of Pennsylvania back in June.

“It’s recognition for a lot of hard work,” Kowalski said. “We’re certainly proud of that.”