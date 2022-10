🔊 Listen to this

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Cino Paci Band performed Italian tunes as they traditionally do year-after-year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Leo Sperrazza, along with his daughter Angela, place a wreath at the base of the Columbus Statue and the corner of Main Street, Kennedy Boulevard and Columbus Avenue in Pittston on Sunday, honoring Christopher Columbus. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Allan Raffay, of the Pittston Knights of Columbus, along with the Knights Honor Guard, particpated in the parade and ceremony honoring Columbus. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Danny Argo,Pittston councilman and Italian historian, talks about the history of Christopher Columbus. Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo is in the background. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo addresses attendees of the annual Columbus Day celebration on Main Street, Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch