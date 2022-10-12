🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was arraigned Wednesday on an arrest warrant alleging she recorded and later altered a video of a fight involving juveniles where her husband assaulted a bystander attempting to stop the confrontation.

Samantha Gonzalez, 29, of South Welles Street, Wilkes-Barre, was one of three charged after police investigated the fight in the area of South Sherman and Howard streets on Sept. 28, according to court records.

During the fight that Samantha Gonzalez recorded with her cellular phone, Sean Paul Birch, 22, displayed a firearm that resulted in those gathering around the fight to scatter, court records say.

Police allege two girls were fighting that was planned when a bystander stepped in to break it up prior to Birch displaying a firearm.

When the bystander attempted to stop the fight, Samantha Gonzalez’s husband, Gabriel Gonzalez, 37, assaulted the bystander who suffered a bruised face and possibly broken ribs, court records say.

As police investigated the fight, officers located two vehicles that were used to flee the scene parked near the Gonzalez residence.

Samantha Gonzalez showed her video to an officer.

In the video, court records say, Gabriel Gonzales was heard saying, “Leave that (expletive) one on one” to a group of school students gathered around the fight. Two girls were recorded fighting while Gabriel Gonzalez stood and watched, according to court records.

One person officiated the fight and kept spectators back as the bystander was recorded attempting to separate the two girls who were fighting.

Gabriel Gonzalez is seen in the video assaulting the bystander striking the bystander multiple times in the head and face, court records say.

An officer asked Samantha Gonzalez to surrender the video.

When she did, the video was altered from its original form, court records say.

Samantha Gonzalez was charged with riot, tampering with evidence and two counts of disorderly conduct. She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Arrest warrants were issued for Gabriel Gonzalez and Birch on Oct. 3.

Gabriel Gonzalez is charged with riot, corruption of minors, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Birch is charged with riot, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.