PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Costello said a student was found in possession of a firearm when entering the high school on Tuesday.

Costello said the firearm was found during a routine security check by the school district police department. He did not know if the firearm was loaded.

Costello said there was no indication by the student to harm anyone.

The student was removed from school and the issue was turned over to Plains Township police, Costello said.

Costello refused to provide the student’s age and grade as the police are continuing the investigation.