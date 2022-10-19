🔊 Listen to this

Narcotics, money and packaging materials seized from a Wilbur Court residence in Hazleton on Oct. 12.

A drug bust in Hazleton led by agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in conjunction with local authorities resulted in one arrest and the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Jose Turbi Anziani, 26, of Hazleton was arrested on Oct. 12 after a brief foot pursuit outside of his residence on Wilbur Court, according to a news release from the Hazleton City Police Department.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA’s Scranton Resident Office, the Hazleton City Narcotics Division, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Region 8 and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

According to the release, officers attempted to apprehend Anziani outside of his residence, at which point he led authorities on a brief foot pursuit before has apprehended.

As he was being pursued, Anziani discarded a black bag, which was later found to contain packaged fentanyl as well as a loaded firearm.

After Anziani was apprehended, a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Inside, investigators seized approximately one kilogram of cocaine, approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, over 1,500 bags of already packaged fentanyl, over seven pounds of marijuana, packaging materials and $60,000 in U.S. currency.

A half-kilogram of an unknown substance was also seized for further testing.

Anziani was taken for an initial appearance at the U.S. Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre; his case will be tried by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania in Scranton.

He was denied bail and lodged in the Lackawanna Correctional Facility, according to the news release.