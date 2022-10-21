🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier Friday said the state’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth​ of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in September, matching the lowest rate on record.

On Friday, L&I released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a ​percentage point over the month to 3.5%.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its September 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.2 percentage points over the year.

“Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipping to 4.1 percent — which was last seen in April 2000 and is the lowest rate in records dating to 1976 — serves as a testament to Pennsylvanians’ resilience and their ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families, and tackle the economic challenges of today and tomorrow,” Secretary Berrier said. “Despite near historic lows in unemployment, Pennsylvania faces a historically tight labor market. We must continue to invest in our workers and businesses to ensure Pennsylvania’s workforce system remains strong in the face of economic uncertainty.”

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 1,000 over the month.

The employment count rose 10,000 — to 6,185,000 — while resident unemployment declined 8,000, to 264,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 12,000 over the month to 5,998,300 in September.

Jobs increased in 6 of the 11 industry super-sectors. The largest gain was in government (+12,400). Trade, transportation & utilities rose to a record high level (records back to 1990).

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 219,800 with gains in all 11 super-sectors. Three super-sectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; and professional & business services — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in September 2022.

From April 2020 through September 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 91% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September data are preliminary and subject to revision.

