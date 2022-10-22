Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.
Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with a handgun during a domestic disturbance on Sept. 18, according to court records.
Three counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of terroristic threats were also dismissed against Walker.
— Ed Lewis