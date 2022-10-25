🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Plymouth was sentenced to probation on animal cruelty offenses for failing to feed two dogs that were taken into protective custody by humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Amanda Brizzy, 35, of Templeton Lane, was twice charged by humane officers involving a German shepherd and a Rottweiler in August 2019.

Court records say a humane officer went to Brizzy’s residence Aug. 6, 2019, based on a tip that a very thin German shepherd was in the back yard. When the humane officer got no response at the front door, he went to the rear of the residence finding the emaciated dog tied to a pole with access to dirty water and no food, court records say.

The dog was taken into protective custody and initially treated at the Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital where it weighed 35.5 pounds.

The dog was put on a feeding schedule resulting in a 20 pound weight gain in less than two weeks.

Postings on the front door to contact the SPCA went ignored by Brizzy, court records say.

Two days after the German shepherd was taken, a humane officer returned to Brizzy’s residence noticing the door postings were missing on Aug. 8, 2019.

After the humane officer left, she returned based on information a Rottweiler inside the home had not been seen in some time.

An emaciated Rottweiler weighing 51.7 pounds was taken into protective custody and placed on a feeding schedule, gaining less than 10 pounds within two weeks, court records say.

Brizzy pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to one year probation.

Two misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and summary counts of neglect of animals were withdrawn against Brizzy.