A new report from an independent health care watchdog shows that if you need a total hip or total knee replacement, Wilkes-Barre General has the most experience among Luzerne County’s three hospitals. But if you need a spinal fusion procedure, Geisinger Wyoming Valley has more than 10 times the experience of Wilkes-Barre General. Lehigh Valley Hazleton had the fewest number of cases for all three procedures, but also had substantially lower average hospital charges.

The data may be skewed a bit because all three hospitals have sister facilities nearby where patients may be referred: Lehigh Valley in Hazleton, Geisinger in Danville and Wilkes-Barre General in Scranton.

The report by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looked at procedures from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30 2021. Along with giving the total number performed in each hospital and the average charge, it listed whether a hospital experience better-than-expected or worse-than-expected incidents of complications or extended stays for each procedure. All three Luzerne County hospitals were in the expected range for that data.

For hip replacements, Wilkes-Barre General had 76 at an average cost of $143,869, Geisinger Wyoming Valley had 13 at $123,645 and Lehigh Valley Hospital had five at $85,693. For knee replacements General had 89 at $137,739, Geisinger had 21 at $119,167 and Lehigh had 20 at $85,823. For spinal fusion, General had nine at $286,170,Geisinger had 119 at $242,187 and Lehigh had two with the average cost not reported because the number of procedures was so low.

The report noted that, statewide, all three procedures have declined over two years, with spinal fusion surgeries down by 12.5%, total hip replacements down by 53.3% and total knee replacements down by 53.1%. But the report stresses hip and knee replacements at acute care hospitals have dropped so dramatically because most of the procedures have shifted from an inpatient setting to an outpatient setting.

