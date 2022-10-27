Former VP makes stop at Isabella’s Restaurant in Plains Township

🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, greets former Vice President Mike Pence inside Isabela’s Restaurant on Route 315 in Plains Township on Thursday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses a crowd of supporters/donors inside Isabela’s Restaurant on Route 315 in Plains Township on Thursday.

PLAINS TWP. — Former Vice President Mike Pence Thursday told a crowd of supporters that 2022 is the time “to take America back.”

Pence, who has been rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2024, addressed that question after a gathering of supporters and donors at Isabella’s Restaurant on Route 315 in Plains Township.

Pence was in town to stump for U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, who is running for re-election in the 9th Congressional District, and Jim Bognet, Republican candidate in the 8th Congressional District who is trying to unseat Democrat U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

“Let’s be clear, 2022 could be the most important election in our lifetime,” Pence said. “As far as 2024, I’ll keep you posted.”

One thing is clear, if Pence is on the Republican presidential ticket, it won’t be as Donald Trump’s running mate — he would likely seek the top spot this time around.

“Republicans today are more united than ever before,” Pence said. “And I’ll give you four reasons for that — Joe, Nancy, Kamala and Chuck.”

The obvious reference was to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

After holding a private roundtable discussion with supporters and donors, Pence addressed the group inside the restaurant. He began by heaping praise on Meuser, calling the Congressman a “leader on Capitol Hill.” Pence urged the group to talk to their friends and family and tell them all to do the same.

“We’re 13 days away from the great American comeback,” Pence said. “I was in Congress for 12 years before becoming Vice President. We rebuilt our military, we cut taxes, we brought jobs back from overseas, we protected our borders and inflation was way down. The time is now to take America back.”

Pence also mentioned the 300-plus appointments made to federal courts during the Trump Administration.

“How times have changed,” he said. “The Democrats have weakened America here and abroad.”

Pence said he and his wife, Karen own a home with five acres and a pond. He said he has a John Deere riding mower with a 25 mph motor.

“Someone asked me if I really mowed my lawn and I assured him I did,” Pence said. “They asked me of I knew how to drive the John Deere. I said, sure I do, hold my beer.”

Pence then looked at the crowd and said, “I’m here to give you hope. “You all need to go all-in this year. And just financially — you have to talk to voter and tell them how important it is to vote Republican. When you leave here today, plant your foot in the ground and make the effort because the country is in a lot of trouble.

“And then bow your head and bend your knee and pray for America.”

Pence said much of the progress made when he was Vice President “has been undone by the “Pelosi-led Democrats.”

Meuser thanked Pence for taking the time to travel to Northeastern Pennsylvania to campaign for Republicans like him and Bognet. Also attending were Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston.

“The Democrats have wrecked everything,” Meuser said. “They have not done a good job. Blame it on Biden and the Biden Democrats. But we can do something about it on Nov. 8.”

Bognet added, “Our country is at a crossroad. The economy is in a ditch and our values are lost. We need you to get out and vote.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.