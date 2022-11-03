🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE — Luzerne Borough police arrested Robert W. Betts on allegations from a woman he held her against her will and assaulted her prior to her running into a hair salon for help Wednesday.

Police in court records say the woman ran into a salon on Main Street with injuries to her head at about 6 p.m.

She claimed Betts kept her inside his an apartment for nearly two weeks, refused to allow her to leave and caused the injuries to her face and head prior to her running into the salon, according to court records.

She also claimed Betts threatened her with a knife, court records say.

Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital.

Betts was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and false imprisonment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Betts was further charged by Kingston police with retail theft for allegedly stealing two pre-made hoagies from Gerritys Family Market in Pringle on Nov. 1, 2021, court records say.