KINGSTON TWP. — A Wayne County man was charged in an online sex sting initiated by a police officer posing as teenage girl.

Police Thursday filed felony charges against Nicholas Jensen, 34, of South Canaan Township of unlawful contact with a minor related to sexual offenses and performances and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned Friday by District Justice Brian Tupper and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

The criminal complaint filed against Jensen said a township officer who was a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went online posing as 14-year-old girl in “a proactive investigation.” The complaint said the officer was contacted on a social media application the afternoon of Feb. 5 of this year by someone with the user name “Anonymous.” The investigation later identified the user as Jensen.

The complaint further said even though the girl notified “Anonymous” three times of her age, the conversations continued and became sexually explicit. The two exchanged photos and “Anonymous” also “disclosed that he had a desire for sadomasochistic sexual play” and wanted to meet the girl, the complaint said.

As part of the investigation, the officer asked that the web platform preserve the online account of “Anonymous” and obtained a search warrant for information contained in the account, the complaint said.

The complaint said the officer received a file on the account stating it was created on Aug. 7, 2015 and the last login was March 1 of this year. In all there were 695 posts during that time period. Using the geographical coordinates of the origins of some of the posts the officer determined it was Jensen’s address. In addition, through a records check with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation the officer obtained a photo that matched those Jensen posted in the online conversations.

