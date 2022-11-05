Expressing appreciation to all and remembering three great community leaders

With fall sports in full swing, you regularly hear coaches talk about teamwork. It takes every member of the team, playing together toward a common goal, to be a winner, and it’s similar when thinking about moving Downtown Wilkes-Barre forward together.

At the Diamond City Partnership (DCP), Wilkes-Barre’s non-profit downtown management organization, we value Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s team: the ratepayers and contributors who financially support the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Improvement District; our partners in city, county, and state government; the enterprises and residents who have chosen to call Downtown their home; the organizers and sponsors of Downtown’s events and activities; and all who patronize Downtown’s businesses and venues.

We are fortunate to have a committed group of people working together as Downtown continues to rebound from the significant challenges presented by the pandemic and the economic impacts of remote work. We are on the road back, but downtown traffic still falls short of the pre-pandemic period when our offices, restaurants and stores, theaters, and sidewalks were filled with activity.

You know of the progress being made from reading the Downtown Rebound columns and related articles each week. As employees return to their workplaces, DCP and its partners continue to expand downtown’s schedule of events to attract residents and visitors, improve downtown curb appeal, work to fill vacancies, and help at-risk individuals in our center city.

Just a few days ago, Keystone Mission’s Transformation Center was named the 2022 recipient of a $25,000 grant by the Luzerne Foundation’s Millennium Circle Fund.

DCP has been working for some time with Keystone Mission – along with Volunteers of America, the Commission on Economic Opportunity, Catholic Social Services, and other local agencies – to assist the homeless and other vulnerable people escape the destructive cycles which put them on the streets. By working together, these agencies are enabling people to get the necessary help, learn new skills, join the workforce, and rejoin our community.

That’s teamwork in action, and it is one of many such collaborations and cooperative efforts designed to improve the quality of life and make our community stronger.

Sadly, Wilkes-Barre recently lost three men who were dedicated to making things better.

Max Bartikowsky, the proprietor of Bartikowsky Jewelers, passed away in late October. He was a living link to the golden age of Downtown shopping – even as he modeled how downtown retailers can continue to succeed by emphasizing first-class merchandise, personalized service, and a brand that signifies quality. Max was a stalwart of the Downtown retail community, continuing a commitment to Downtown that lasted for 125 years – and as part of that commitment, he championed downtown revival while his philanthropy supported countless local causes.

Attorney John Moses, partner in a Downtown law firm and lifetime Wilkes-Barre resident, passed away last Monday. He had a passion for our local community and was active for decades in law, healthcare, and politics. His philanthropic engagement led to service as chairman of the board of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and as chief executive officer of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities. His involvement with St. Jude benefited children from around the globe – even as his leadership roles at Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Highmark, the AllOne Foundation, and AllOne Charities continue to benefit his hometown.

Gene Brady, who served as executive director of the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) for four decades, passed away last Tuesday. Under his leadership, CEO championed our community’s response to a range of critical issues: the alleviation of poverty, food insecurity, energy costs, affordable housing, and more. From the Senior Citizens Market that operated on South Pennsylvania Avenue for 16 years, to the Washington Square Apartments that provide a home to more than 150 seniors on South Washington Street, to the CEO Food Pantry at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gene’s legacy of service in Downtown Wilkes-Barre is long and noble.

Max, John, and Gene are the latest in a long line of local leaders whose lives were well lived, in part, because of their commitment to their community.

In their spirit of public service, you, too, can become active in Downtown Wilkes-Barre and our local community. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture: whether you choose to locate your offices in a downtown building, or you make a deliberate choice to patronize a downtown business, or you volunteer to spruce up a corner of our center city, you’re making a difference here. With teamwork, a multitude of small moves can add up to big change.

So, please consider joining the team for Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Larry Newman is the Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership.