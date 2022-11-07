Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade awash in a sea of red, white, blue, and camouflage — and Ukrainian flags

The 2022 Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade makes its way down Market Street in Kingston Sunday afternoon with the Marine Color Guard and a police escort in the lead.

Colton, 3, of Kingston sits on the lap of dad Shawn Frazier as they watch the Veterans Day Parade pass by on the Market Street Bridge.

Cashton, 1, and sister Kenly Meyers, 5, of Edwardsville wave their flags from the curb along Market Street in Kingston.

Reviewing officers, from left Naval Commander Edward Groth, Naval Lt. Commander (retired) Susan Allen and Naval Rear Adm. Linda Wackerman react to the Wyoming Valley West Band as they pass the reviewing stand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

KINGSTON — A sea of red, white, blue, and camouflage took over Market Street, flowing across the bridge on down into Public Square after the 2022 Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade commenced just after 2p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Another common color scheme of the day was blue and yellow — that of the Ukrainian flag.

Ivan Doboni walked alongside Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown waving both flags proudly, decked out head to toe in Ukrainian pride.

Doboni, of Plains Township by way of Ukraine, spoke to the kindness of the Mayor as well as City Fire Chief Jay Delaney, who’ve helped him send not only gear back to Ukraine, but 17,000 masks a few months back.

“They’re real good guys,” Doboni said, noting that the situation in Ukraine is still very bad, but there has been a lot of local support.

And after all, that’s the theme of the day: support for those who sacrifice.

For the children who lined the street with their parents, catching handfuls of candy is an obvious highlight of the parade, but there were also those who stood fast with their American flags, marveling at the uniformed soldiers marching in unison, step by step drawing the watchful eyes of the young ones.

The words, “Thank you for your service,” were on repeat, and rightfully so. Of course, every good service member will never simply say, “you’re welcome.” The gesture is returned in kind with, “Thank you for your support”. And it certainly can be said that Northeastern Pennsylvania never fails to support its veterans and active duty.

It’s not every day that there’s a military aircraft flyover at Kingston Corners, or a tank making its way through Public Square, but it is every day that service men and women are away from their families, doing the work necessary to ensure the freedoms of American citizens, and the annual parade is just a small token of appreciation, though “small” seems to be the wrong adjective given the enthusiastic participants and even more enthusiastic crowd of local residents.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Commander Ed Groth, and Reviewing Officer, Rear Admiral Linda Wackerman, hold combined decades of service between them. To see that juxtaposed with the only just beginning service of ROTC students involved, and even some of the younger active duty, National Guard, and reservists on hand, just goes to show that there are many who still believe in service and giving back, whether that’s swearing a oath and donning a uniform, or simply offering support on the sidewalk of a crowded downtown street.

Of course, for many veterans service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off for the final time.

This year’s Outstanding Veteran, Sgt. Michael Price is living proof. After 15 years of service with the Army, Price returned home from the Middle East and immediately sought to continue his service. In the time since, he has served with AMVETS, helped with the Homeless Veteran Outreach Program, served as VA Volunteer Service Representative with AMVETS adnd still serves as AMVETS PA Department Service Officer. Price is also a member of the FSB Initiative which works to get homeless veterans off the street. Price is the current Commander of AMVETS POST 59 in Hanover Township.

For some, every day is Veterans Day, and every day may also be Memorial Day. No matter the case, however, support is evident and abundant.