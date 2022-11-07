Staff Report

From left: Betty Bauman, Chair, GFWC-West Side Education; Heather Cawley, Teacher; Irene Mackiewicz, GFWC-West Side; Tim Needle, Principal, Rob Panowicz, Teacher, Deidre Kaminski, GFWC-West Side, Nancy Coach, GFWC-West Side; Christine Wine, Teacher; and Eileen Gallagher, President, GFWC-West Side. Absent when picture was taken was William Wright, Assistant Principal, State Street Elementary School.

Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side donated 210 items for kindergarten and first grade classes at State Street Elementary School in Larksville.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the club would spend one hour each week helping kindergarten and first grade students who needed a little extra reading help.

“We really missed working with the children and decided to help by collecting some back to school items,” said Eileen Gallagher, President of GFWC-West-Side. “Members generously provided pencil boxes, sidewalk chalk, crayons, colored pencils, children’s scissors, glue sticks coloring and activity books along with boxes of tissues.”

Gallagher said GFWC-West Side is part of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organizations. The objective of the Federation is to unite women to promote legislative, civic, educational, moral and social measures. Throughout the year, club members participate in fundraising and volunteer projects.

At the end of the year, GFWC-West Side distributes funds to a selected number of non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact:

Eileen Gallagher, President

GFWC-West-Side

[email protected]

or

Betty Bauman, Chair

Education & Library Committee

GFWC-West Side

[email protected]

William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.