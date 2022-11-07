🔊 Listen to this

Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side donated 210 items for kindergarten and first grade classes at State Street Elementary School in Larksville.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the club would spend one hour each week helping kindergarten and first grade students who needed a little extra reading help.

“We really missed working with the children and decided to help by collecting some back to school items,” said Eileen Gallagher, President of GFWC-West-Side. “Members generously provided pencil boxes, sidewalk chalk, crayons, colored pencils, children’s scissors, glue sticks coloring and activity books along with boxes of tissues.”

Gallagher said GFWC-West Side is part of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organizations. The objective of the Federation is to unite women to promote legislative, civic, educational, moral and social measures. Throughout the year, club members participate in fundraising and volunteer projects.

At the end of the year, GFWC-West Side distributes funds to a selected number of non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact:

Eileen Gallagher, President

GFWC-West-Side

[email protected]

or

Betty Bauman, Chair

Education & Library Committee

GFWC-West Side

[email protected]