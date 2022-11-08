🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County voters hoping to find out who will be representing them in Harrisburg and Washington may have a long wait ahead of them, as will the candidates, and the nation is watching.

It was announced earlier today that, due to a paper shortage that impacted a number of voting precincts across the county, Luzerne County polling places were ordered by County Court of Common Pleas Judge Lesa Gelb to remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The extension, which has attracted national media attention (including a tweet from NBC News reporter Dasha Burns referring to the situation as a “mess”), will provide voters with extra time to cast their votes while the county has additional ballot paper delivered to the affected precincts.

But it will also likely mean that candidates running to represent the county may not learn the results of their races this evening.

“Candidates won’t know who won by the end of the night,” said Alec Ryncavage, the Republican candidate for state representative in Pennsylvania’s 119th Legislative District. “This election also may be open to lawsuits.”

Ryncavage also noted that the late polling hours will impact not just voters waiting to cast their ballot, but poll workers and campaign staffers who are out working the polls.

“We’ve heard from poll workers who don’t know if they’ll be able to work until 10 p.m.,” he said.

Ryncavage’s opponent in the 119th, Democrat Vito Malacari, summed up the situation briefly and succinctly.

“It’s going to be a long night,” Malacari quipped.

Even with this unforseen change, both candidates stressed the importance of counting all votes cast and making sure that no one misses out on their chance to vote.

“We don’t want to disenfranchise any voters…we need to count all legal votes,” Malacari said.

“I trust the process, I believe in the electoral process,” Ryncavage said.

State advisory

The Pennsylvania Department of State issued a Facebook advisory for voters letting them know about the extended hours.

That extension does not include mail-in ballots or drop box locations, county officials said.

We will bring you more on this story — and more from the candidates — as it becomes available.