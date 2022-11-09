🔊 Listen to this

Five months after his hiring, Luzerne County’s top manager Randy Robertson said he informed county council he will be resigning.

The move came a day after a public outcry over a paper shortage that caused widespread problems at the polls and prompted the extreme measure of extending voting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

However, Robertson said during a brief interview before Wednesday’s meeting that he was intending to resign for reasons unrelated to the election problems. He cited family health issues as a primary reason.

Council immediately called a closed-door executive session at the opening of Wednesday’s meeting, which is packed with citizens eager to air complaints and frustrations about Election Day problems.

Several council members said before the meeting there was a movement afoot to take personnel action against Robertson due to their deep concerns about the election, with possibilities ranging from a vote of no confidence to termination. Seven of 11 votes are required to terminate the manager under the county’s home rule charter.

Councilman Tim McGinley and some other council members have been vocal about their displeasure with Robertson’s performance before Tuesday’s election.

Robertson announced his plans after he and council members emerged from the executive session.

Robertson said he made it “crystal clear” to council when he came here from his most recent assignment in Colorado that he had some family issues and that his family would come first. Since that time, he said his elderly mother has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and his wife required additional surgery.

Nine of 11 council members had voted to hire Robertson in April, and he started work June 13. Councilman Chris Perry had voted against Robertson’s hiring, and lone Democrat Tim McGinley abstained.

Council had been unable to act on the hiring at its March 29 meeting because no finalist secured the seven votes required under the charter, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for then-County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo. Crocamo then withdrew her name from consideration.

Council agreed to pay Robertson $181,500 annually. He had said he was fine working without a contractual term to remain in the position for a set period of time. Council’s offer letter said he must agree to provide a 30-day advance written notice if he intends to resign and that the county agrees to provide the same 30-day notice in the event of termination.

Robertson had held city management positions in several states and previously was a chief of staff for a signal brigade in the U.S. European Command from September 2001 to January 2005 and chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from January 2005 to June 2006. A retired U.S. Army officer, he has three master’s degrees in public service from Western Kentucky University, in urban studies from Johns Hopkins University and in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College.

