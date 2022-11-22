🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man did not contest a report by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board that he met the criteria as a violent sexual predator Tuesday.

Blair Allen-Butterfield, 30, admitted to sexually assaulting a girl for years and gave her cash to keep her from telling anyone, according to court records.

The girl was 4 and 5-years-old when she was assaulted and came forward in December 2021 when she was 12.

“I’m totally aware of my actions,” Allen-Butterfield said during his sentencing hearing before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Allen-Butterfield apologized saying he was prepared to accept any sentence imposed upon him.

Sklarosky sentenced Allen-Butterfield to five-to-20 years in state prison on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors. He pled guilty to the charges June 27.

Assistant District Attorney Kim Moraski said the child was sexually assaulted multiple times by Allen-Butterfield.

Larksville police arrested Allen-Butterfield on Feb. 18.

During the investigation, Allen-Butterfield admitted to sexually assaulting the girl who looked up to him as a father figure.

Prior to being sentenced, Allen-Butterfield’s attorney, Robert M. Buttner, said his client decided not to contest a finding by the SOAB that he met the criteria as a violent sexual offender.

In an attempt to mitigate a lengthy sentence, Buttner said Allen-Butterfield was a victim of sexual assault when he was a child.

As a violent sexual offender, Allen-Buttner is subject to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.