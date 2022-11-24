Sound of explosion heard around 11:30 a.m. across wide area; no damage or cause known yet

Fire departments from around the Wyoming Valley are investigating after residents in a wide area reported hearing an explosion at about 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

So far there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The sound was heard over a wide area based on social media posts, but perhaps strongest in Hanover Township, where residents said they felt their homes shake.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.