WILKES-BARRE — Sheetz is planning a new store at the corner of Kidder and Mundy streets, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Jennifer Ridgley Donahoe, public relations/social media account director for Sheetz, confirmed the plan.

“I wanted to follow-up to confirm Sheetz is planning a location at the corner of Kidder Street and Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre,” Donahoe said. “It’s too early in the planning process to be able to provide accurate timelines.”

Sheetz plans to demolish the building on the site at 815 Kidder St. — Valley Mart Citgo — and build a new Sheetz convenience store with gas pump stations.

In September 2021, Wilkes-Barre City Council approved the transfer of a liquor license for a Sheetz store proposed for the Kidder Street location.

At the time, Attorney Ellen Freeman of the Flaherty & O’Hara law firm in Pittsburgh representing Sheetz, said plans were to have the store built by the end of 2022. The new store at 815 Kidder St. would sell beer and wine and replace the Citgo gas station and convenience store.

“Sheetz will build its building from the ground up,” Freeman told council during a public hearing prior to the vote in September 2021.

The state Liquor Code required Council approval, in the form of a resolution, for the transfer of a licenses between municipalities.

Sheetz said it wanted to purchase the license that has been in safekeeping from Babes II Bar & Restaurant, 220 E. Walnut St., Hazleton.

Sheetz has other locations on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Route 11 in Larksville, Memorial Highway in Shavertown, and Route 315 in Plains Township.

