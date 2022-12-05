🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle of a Northampton County man accused of threatening four people with the weapon outside a North Main Street tavern early Saturday morning.

An intoxicated Dylan Michael Goffredo, 23, of Bangor, was arrested when police found him sitting inside an idling BMW parked behind King’s College Alumni Hall on North Main Street just after 2 a.m., according to court records.

Police in court records say Goffredo threatened four people with the handgun outside Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar.

During a search of Goffredo, police allege they found two bags of cocaine.

Goffredo was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence, illegal possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the parking lot behind the college’s residency hall for a report a man threatened four people with a handgun.

Goffredo and another man were found sitting inside an idling BMW in the parking lot, the complaint says.

Police said four people reported they left Vesuvio’s after an issue with the tavern’s bouncer and Goffredo came out after them wanting to fight.

Goffredo ran to a vehicle and returned brandishing a handgun saying, “Ya’ll wanna talk now,” and “You guys think you’re all tough now,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Goffredo twice aimed the handgun at the four people before concealing the firearm in his sweatshirt and running away.

Surveillance cameras recorded the incident, the complaint says.

The passenger in Goffredo’s vehicle, a 19-year-old, was intoxicated and in possession of a fake Massachusetts driver’s license with his picture depicting his age as 21. Four bags of cocaine were also found in the passenger’s wallet, police said.

No charges have been filed against the passenger as of Monday.

Goffredo’s social media account says he is a student at Wilkes University.