WILKES-BARRE — City Council Tuesday night was receptive to a proposed day room for homeless people as a first step toward dealing with the persistent problem in the region.

The facility proposed by the Keystone Mission would be located in converted warehouse space in the former Thomas C. Thomas building at 90 W. Union St. and, with Council’s approval of committing $300,000 in funding, could be operational in four months.

The city has allocated $200,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and another $100,000 state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, secured in the form of a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development COVID-19 ARPA Response grant.

During Council’s work session, Justin Behrens, CEO and executive director of the faith-based nonprofit organization operating in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, detailed the project and sought support for it, saying it homeless people would have somewhere else to go to other than Public Square.

“We’re the brokers for the homeless. That’s what Keystone Mission is. When they come through our doors, we broker to the agencies of the services that they need. We find out what are their barriers, what are their problems and we connect them to the community,” Behrens said.

The model would be Keystone Mission’s Scranton day room where homeless people can shower, eat and access social service, medical and employment resources in an effort to get them to become productive members of society, Behrens said.

The day room would be open to individuals and families from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and be staffed by three full-time employees and volunteers who would provide breakfast, lunch and dinner. The facility could accommodate more than 20 people.

But responding to questions from Councilman Tony Brooks, Behrens said the problem of homelessness is increasing and heightening the need for the facility. Behrens opined many have severe mental illness that can be treated with medication and counseling from the agencies that would work in conjunction with the facility.

“It’s getting out of control right now,” Behrens said. “I’m seeing people I’ve never seen before in my life and they’re not even from Wilkes-Barre. And they’re not even from Northeastern Pennsylvania and it’s just going to get worse.”

Councilman Bill Barrett pressed Behrens about overnight services once the day room closes. “They’re homeless after 6 p.m. basically,” Barrett said.

Behrens agreed and added the day room would be the first phase of a multi-phase solution to the problem.

“We’re not done yet. But we gotta start somewhere,” Behrens said, adding the facility would fill the daytime gap while shelters provide overnight assistance.

Funding for the facility was among the items on the work session agenda discussed by Council ahead of Thursday’s voting session that begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

