DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Tuesday was elected by members of the House Republican Conference as Pennsylvania’s representative to the Republican Policy Committee (RPC) for the 118th Congress.

“It is truly an honor to serve on the Republican Policy Committee,” Meuser stated. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on an array of issues that are important to our constituents and country. We will work on policy that strengthens America’s national security and economy, and which benefits all Americans. There is much work to be done to deal with pressing problems regarding inflation, energy, and the border.”

The RPC was first established in 1949. It serves as an advisory committee to House Republicans and provides a forum for Republican members to discuss legislative proposals and topics before the House. The RPC produces informational background materials for use by the House Republican Conference.

“Congressman Meuser is an excellent addition to the Republican Policy Committee team,” said U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama, the House Republican Committee Policy chairman. “He is solutions-focused and he will be an advocate for ideas that benefit his constituents and the American people. Dan brings great insights and experience to the Policy Committee, and I look forward to working with him.”

Meuser, 58, won his third two-year-term in Congress in November.

