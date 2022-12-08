🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time served at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Robert C. Hickey III, 44, of Vine Street, Plymouth, was charged by Plains Township police in May with using the bank card of Brian George Jones, a U.S. Army veteran, at Sheetz on state Route 315 to withdraw $190 from an ATM and make an $8 purchase on April 6, according to court records.

Police said Hickey used the bank card after Jones’ passing on March 23.

Jones’ family notified police when they noticed the suspicious transaction on bank records.

Police said Hickey lived in the same building with Jones on Cotton Avenue in Plains Township.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Hickey to seven-to-24 months at the county correctional facility on a charge of access device fraud on Wednesday. Hickey pled guilty to the charge Nov. 14.

Sklarosky gave Hickey credit for seven months and nine days he spent in jail after his arrest resulting in him being paroled. Hickey was ordered to pay $198 in restitution to the estate of Brian Jones.

On an unrelated case, Hickey is scheduled for trial next week on charges of theft involving a 2017 Ford Escape that was stolen in Kingston Township. The vehicle was involved in a crash at Prospect Street and Middle Road in Nanticoke on Aug. 16, 2020.

Kingston Township police in court records charged Hickey with stealing the Ford after receiving DNA test reports from samples taken from the vehicle’s interior.