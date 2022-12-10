🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Area School District will take precautionary measures after the administration was made aware of “rumors of potential threats” at the high school, according to a text message sent to parents in the district on Saturday.

The threats have all been investigated and unfounded, according to the text, sent by district superintendent Nathan Barrett.

The text reads that “law enforcement presence will be increased and precautionary measures will be taken” as a result of these potential threats.

The message didn’t specify how long these measures may be in place, or elaborate further on the potential threats.

Efforts to reach Barrett were not immediately successful.

— Kevin Carroll