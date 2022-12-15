Immersive outdoor living nativity to recreate biblical town in Wilkes-Barre

Pastor Adam McGahee from Moving River Ministries, left, and his son Adam McGahee II have been working to transform the parking lot next to the former Planters Peanuts headquarters at 632 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, into a replica of ancient ‘Bethlehem.’

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Pastor Adam McGahee said Wednesday afternoon, pausing a cordless drill and taking a short break from building “Bethlehem.”

“We’ve just got to keep moving forward,” he said, explaining he hoped the weather would cooperate so people would be able to attend the immersive outdoor living nativity that Moving River Ministries calls “A Walk Through Bethlehem.”

This year’s event is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 632 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre, in and around the parking lot of the former Planters Peanuts headquarters, with group tours beginning every half hour. It is free to the public, and all are welcome.

Moving River Ministries took ownership of the historic structure earlier this year and hopes to eventually turn it into a full-fledged theatre where biblical stories, similar to those presented at Sight & Sound Theatre near Lancaster, can be staged.

For now, the pageantry will be taking place outdoors, where McGahee and his son, Adam McGahee II, have been working on structures reminiscent of ancient Bethlehem and the first Christmas night.

“This is the inn,” the pastor said, pointing to a house-like structure with a rustic door. “We’re going to have a sign that says ‘No Room.’”

The pastor and other organizers want “A Walk Through Bethlehem” to be an immersive experience for people, making them feel as if they, too, just like Mary and Joseph, are arriving in ancient Bethlehem to be counted in a census and pay a tax.

They’ll hear, just as the Gospel of Luke explains, that there is “no room” at the inn. And they’ll see that, also according to Luke, Mary gave birth to her baby son and laid him in a manger.

More than 30 actors will portray such characters as the innkeeper, the three kings, angels and shepherds. And, of course, if there’s a manger, there should be animals. Sheep, goats, alpacas and donkeys from the Endless Dreams educational petting zoo are expected to add to the experience.

“We’ll have a very realistic doll” to portray the baby Jesus,” said Adam McGahee II, who will portray Joseph while his wife, Karen, portrays Mary.

During last year’s event, which was held in the parking lot of the Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral Home, more than 100 visitors attended in a single night.

Describing it as a chance “to see, feel and hear what the first Christmas was like,” Pastor McGahee’s wife, Lisa, said, “We see the look on people’s faces as they walk through, and we can see we’re having an impact.”

“We want to make it bigger and better each year.”