🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Moving River Ministries’ “A Walk Through Bethlehem” will not begin Friday Dec. 16, as originally planned due to the inclement weather.

Officials said the event will take place 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 instead.

The live nativity display will be at 632 S. Main St., in and around the parking lot of the former Planters Peanuts headquarters, with group tours beginning every half hour. It is free to the public, and all are welcome.

More than 30 actors will portray such characters as the innkeeper, the three kings, angels and shepherds. And, of course, if there’s a manger, there should be animals. Sheep, goats, alpacas and donkeys from the Endless Dreams educational petting zoo are expected to add to the experience.