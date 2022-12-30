🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday and there will be no curbside collection pickup.

Residents in the South Wilkes-Barre 1 and Downtown neighborhoods will have their garbage and cans, bottles, and plastic recycling picked up on Jan. 3, 2023.

Residents in the East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods whose recycling pick for Dec. 23 was cancelled due to the inclement weather and high winds will have a double collection Friday of plastic, cans, and glass bottle recycling and cardboard and paper recycling.

— Staff Report