Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Holiday Drive in Green Acres Apartments early Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Michael O’Malley

KINGSTON — One man died and nearly 10 residents of Green Acres Apartments were evacuated due to a fire early Wednesday morning.

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido said firefighters responded to 33 Holiday Dr. in the apartment complex off Third Avenue at about 12:40 a.m.

About 10 residents from six units escaped unharmed as one person was trapped inside the first floor apartment at 33 Holiday Dr.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body of a man was found inside the apartment.

Guido said there were no injuries to residents and firefighters.

The fire chief said the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting nine residents.

Adjacent apartments sustained mostly smoke damage, Guido said.

Guido said the investigation into the cause of the blaze is being conducted by the state police deputy fire marshal, Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department and Kingston police.

Fire departments from Plains Township, Hanover township, Larksville, Luzerne and West Wyoming assisted at the scene.