🔊 Listen to this

The owners of Boozy B’s, the alcoholic ice cream parlor founded in West Pittston and now based in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, announced Wednesday that the business’s Scranton location will be closing later this month.

“2022 was an extremely hard year for all of us but especially for us small business owners,” reads the announcement, posted to Boozy B’s social media accounts and signed by owner Bianca Lupio.

“Due to sudden changes within the company and other hardships that transpired, we have decided to focus solely on our flagship store in Wilkes-Barre.”

Boozy B’s opened their Scranton location in the summer of 2022, about two years after the business made the leap from West Pittston to Wilkes-Barre, opening up their store in Midtown Village.

The ice cream parlor first opened its doors on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston in the summer of 2019, offering a variety of ice cream treats infused with different types of alcohol.

Boozy B’s has also become well-known for seasonal events like their Harry Potter Wizarding Weekend held each fall, which has attracted large crowds to Midtown Village to celebrate the Potter universe and to sample some themed treats, while also inviting local vendors to the village to sell their merchandise.

In her announcement, Lupio thanked the customers who supported the business in Scranton and promised that “very exciting things” lay ahead for Boozy B’s Wilkes-Barre shop.

There will be lots of tasty new flavors and treats for you to try this year,” Lupio said.

Boozy B’s will open for the season on Feb. 1. Any gift cards sold in Scranton can be used at the Wilkes-Barre shop.