MOOSIC — Duck Donuts, known for serving warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, will open its newest location in Moosic on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The shop, located in Shoppes at Montage, is the 13th location in Pennsylvania.

Duck Donuts is planning to open a store in the new retail center along Mundy Street — The Pointe on Mundy — along with several other new stores, including several big names already announced.

On Thursday, a Duck Donuts spokesperson said the Wilkes-Barre Township store is still in the permitting phase, so no opening timeline is set.

In September, Robert Tamburro of TFP Limited IV LP, whose company has begun developing the former Ashley Furniture site on Mundy Street, said a 70,000 square foot building will house Hobby Lobby.

Another 6,000-square-foot building — nearing completion — will house Duck Donuts, Sleep Number, which sells automated mattresses, and a third business.

Tamburo said he anticipates Duck Donuts opening in the spring.

“Duck Donuts fans have been asking for us to bring our amazing donuts and coffee to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness as we open our doors and introduce our warm, made-to-order Duck Donuts to Northeast PA.”

The 1,200 square-foot retail shop reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to donuts, the Moosic location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends, doughnut breakfast sandwiches, doughnut sundaes, and new menu items, including frozen beverages and milkshakes, select retail items, and more.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For grand opening details, specials and doughnut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Moosic Facebook page or connect on the web at — DuckDonuts.com.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts.

Customers can create their own doughnut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013. As one of the fastest-growing doughnut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned and operated shops.

