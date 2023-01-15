🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of the Laurel Mall and Regal Cinema Saturday night and at least one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU.

Several units were dispatched to the area, and officials told Eyewitness News at least one person suffered a gunshot wound.

State police are handling the investigation. Trooper Anthony Petroski, the Public Information Officer for state police Troop N, was on his way to the scene Saturday night.