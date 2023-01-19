🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, Thursday said the agency’s “Incentive Giveaway Day” is one of his favorite days of the year.

“It allows us another opportunity to recognize and thank all of the donors who support our work to reduce childhood poverty and award great gifts to some lucky winners,” Jones said.

And at Thursday’s ceremony at Motorworld, Jones presented checks to lucky donors.

For the 11th consecutive year, MotorWorld Toyota sponsored the top prize of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Annual Campaign Incentive Drawing.

Bu this year, instead of raffling off a two-year lease on a vehicle, MotorWorld Toyota gave away $10,000 in cash prizes.

Donors who contributed $3 per week ($156) or more were eligible for the drawing. The finalists for the cash prizes were selected at random from the thousands of donors who supported the annual campaign.

Each of the three winners — Kate Ostrowski, of Highmark Blue Cross, Sudie Dinofrio, Executive Director at Child Development Council, and Dave Janoski, an employee at Citizens’ Voice — each picked an envelope to reveal their actual cash prizes.

Ostrowski won the $7,500, Dinofrio won $1,500, and Janoski received $1,000.

“Given the impact of the pandemic on children, the United Way’s work seems to be as important as it has ever been. We are grateful for MotorWorld and all those companies and individuals who help to improve the odds of success for at-risk children and families,” added Jones.

Rick Osick, Motorworld’s division president, and Margie McQuillan, brand manager, presented the checks.

“Motorworld is proud to support the United Way of Wyoming Valley,” Osick said. “This is our 11th straight year of sponsoring this event.”

Ostrowski said after the ceremony that she believes in supporting the United Way and she noted that she has volunteered to help at area non-profit organizations.

“It’s important for people who have the ability to donate and help,” she said.

