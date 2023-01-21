Saturday’s Giants-Eagles game — or is that Eagles-Giants? — will find many families on opposing sides

Times Leader page designer Mitch Hall, left, and Circulation Marketing and Sales Specialist John Nolan are among the paper’s resident Eagles fans. Giants fan Bill O’Boyle, who mostly shies away from team gear (superstition?) declined to appear in this photo.

Little Keenan McLaughlin is seen in an Eagles jersey with dad Drew and a Giants jersey with mom Caroline. ‘No matter how many times I try to get him to say ‘Go Eagles,’ he pretty much responds anymore by saying ‘Go Giants,’’ Drew McLaughlin said.

For Michelle Sheldon of Plains Township, the divisions cut all across her family: She and son Jake are Giants fans; daughter Lizzie and ex-husband Andrew, with whom she maintains a strong friendship, are Eagles fans.

Jay Wolrich, left, and son Jordan are seen in their Jacksonville, Fla. home wearing their opposing Jerseys. Jay and wife Michelle are Philadelphia natives who carried their NFL allegiances with them to the sunny south. ‘Everybody who knows us knows of this long-lasting rivalry,’ Michelle said. ‘I am a high school teacher and even all of my students are aware of it.’

Alicia and Rich Malinowski of Avoca pose with Swoop, the Eagles mascot, at a Giants-Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game, played in November of 2018, was the first Eagles-Giants game attended by the couple, with Alicia supporting her Giants and Rich rooting for the Eagles.

Tyler Matreselva, left, and Paul Matreselva of Harveys Lake hold up a flag showing their contrasting allegiances.

The action on the field might be loud, but Alicia and Rich Malinowski may be pretty quiet during tonight’s game — at least, quiet to one another.

“We usually don’t speak until after the game,” explained Alicia, a New York Giants fan married to Rich, a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The Malinowskis, who live in Avoca, will be among many households divided by fandom when the two NFC rivals face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia starting at 8:15 p.m.

It’s a rivalry between fan bases boasting generations of loyalty, cutting across families.

And for many in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, it’s also going to be a lot of fun.

“Honestly there is no chance we leave the house or the TV. It’s basically nobody in and nobody out,” said Harveys Lake resident Paul Matreselva.

The father of five is a Giants fan, as is eldest son Tyler, 15. But wife Nicole is an Eagles fan, as is son Paul, 9.

“He is the biggest trolling Eagles fan in the history of the world,” Matreselva said of young Paul. “I’ll wake up on game day and he’ll be in my room wearing an Eagles jersey and laughing.”

The Times Leader asked fans from split houses to share their experiences with us ahead of tonight’s game.

We heard from the Matreselvas and the Malinowskis and several others, whose stories are shared here. We also spoke with some members of our own team on either side of the line.

‘It’s hardwired into your DNA’

Drew McLaughlin has spent most of his adult life in the Wilkes-Barre area. His roots and his sports allegiances are Philly to the core, however.

“I grew up in a really strong Phillies and Eagles household, and there never really was any discussion about rooting for any other teams,” he said. “When you grow up in Philadelphia it’s either hardwired into your DNA, or through peer pressure and coercion you get in line or you move out.”

McLaughlin did move north, but his support for the Eagles has never wavered.

“I’m a rare transplant who came up the Northeast Extension on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and made roots here,” said McLaughlin, a Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney and Philadelphia native who first came to the region at 18 to attend King’s College.

His first job out of college was working for the Wilkes-Barre Mayor’s Office. He met future wife Caroline Torbik, a Wilkes-Barre native — and Giants fan — through a friend.

They have a son, Keenan, who was born a few weeks after the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl victory and the Nick Foles Philly Special.

“I thought that was a good omen of things to come,” McLaughlin said, “but apparently I misjudged.”

Both parents have tried to pass their NFL allegiance down to Keenan — “we’re constantly battling over the soul of our son,” McLaughlin said — but mom seems to be winning.

“No matter how many times I try to get him to say ‘Go Eagles,’ he pretty much responds anymore by saying ‘Go Giants,’” McLaughlin said. “It’s like a dagger to my heart every time I hear it.”

He acknowledges tonight’s game might be a little too late for Keenan to be watch, but of course he and Caroline will. The question is where.

“I’ll either decide to watch it with her, or I may watch it with some of my wife’s family members, who are Eagles fans,” McLaughlin said.

“I’ll either be in the lion’s den or a safe distance away.”

‘How are you gonna raise the kids’

Far from Pennsylvania, the Wolrich family will be watching the game at their home in Jacksonville, Florida.

While not from Luzerne County, they saw the Times Leader’s post and reached out to speak about their divided family.

Michelle and Jay Wolrich are Philly-area natives who moved south about 20 years ago.

Like McLaughlin, they proudly maintain their NFL allegiances: Michelle is an Eagles fan, Jay is a Giants fan.

Like McLaughlin, they have one son, Jordan, 14.

Like Keenan McLaughlin, Jordan Wolrich takes after his mom — except unlike Keenan, that means he’s an Eagles fan.

Michelle and Jay met via AOL messenger in 1997 and started dating.

“I thought, there’s no red flags with this guy — he’s normal,” Michelle said. “And one day he showed up with a Giants hat.”

Despite that, the romance continued. Two years later, they got engaged. Then married.

“It’s just funny, because it was like, ‘how are you gonna raise the kids? Eagles or Giants,’” Michelle said.

In reality, she says, it was never a question.

“I have a big Italian family. We were like a coalition brainwashing the baby,” Michelle said. “My son’s whole life, they would shower him with gifts of Eagles everything. This kid never stood chance of being a Giants fan.”

The territory is staked out: Jordan’s bedroom is a shrine to the Birds; Jay’s home office is done up for the Giants.

“Everybody who knows us knows of this long-lasting rivalry,” Michelle said. “I am a high school teacher and even all of my students are aware of it.”

So what will tonight look like in the Wolrich home?

Because it’s so intense, Michelle said, she, Jay and Jordan and her parents will be focused solely on the field, rather than have a huge party, which they often do for games.

“I want to watch the game instead of serving food and cocktails,” she said.

With four Eagles fans and one Giants fan, what will Sunday morning look like?

“Someone’s not going to be happy, and I hope it’s not the four of us,” Michelle said.

‘He asked me who my team was’

Like Michelle and Jay Wolrich, the Malinowskis had to deal with contrasting allegiances early on.

The two have been married for almost a year, and have been together for eight years. When the two met, the question of fandom came up almost immediately, according to Alicia.

“He asked me who my team was, and when I told him, he said ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’,” she said.

The two have watched their fair share of Eagles-Giants games over the years, but this would mark the first playoff matchup between the two teams since Alicia and Rich met.

When asked about the mood in the household, Alicia said that it wasn’t too bad at the moment, and that much of the trash talk might be one-sided.

“I’m a bit tougher [at trash-talking] than he is,” Alicia said. “Rich doesn’t want to pick on me.”

Rich chimed in to agree with his wife.

“Yeah, she’s a little more outspoken,” he said.

Naturally, both Alicia and Rich expressed confidence in their teams ahead of today’s game, with Alicia pointing to the Giants’ win over Minnesota last weekend as a blueprint for success.

“If we play like we did against the Vikings, I think we have a chance to get to the Super Bowl,” Alicia said, pausing to jokingly rebuff her husband, laughing at her bold aspirations for the Giants.

Rich was calm and optimistic about the Eagles, the NFC’s top seed.

“I feel great,” he said. “We just need to stop the run, and keep Danny Dimes (Giants quarterback Daniel Jones) in the pocket.”

As of now, the two do plan on watching the game together — “but it’s only Wednesday,” Alicia pointed out.

Alicia said that, if the Giants were to lose, she would likely take it pretty hard, but commended her husband on his ability to restrain from rubbing salt in the wound.

“My husband doesn’t like to tease or torment me after losses,” she said. “I got lucky.”

“Happy wife, happy life,” Rich said.

‘I feel like the Giants have a fire in ’em’

For Michelle Sheldon of Plains Township, the divisions cut all across her family.

She and son Jake are Giants fans.

Daughter Lizzie and ex-husband Andrew, with whom she maintains a strong friendship, are Eagles fans. Also an Eagles fan: Jake’s girlfriend, Carly Bono.

Tonight they’ll all be watching the game at Andrew’s house in Mountain Top.

“It got passed down from his father to him,” Michelle said of Andrew. “And now my daughter is probably the die-hardest Eagles fan there is.”

And already on Thursday, she said, the smack-talking had begun.

She thinks the game will be close. She also predicts the watch party will be loud.

“I scream,” Michelle said. “And I’m also critical of my own team.”

But she is optimistic.

“I feel like the Giants have a fire in ’em right now that they didn’t have for a long time, and I think it has a lot to do with the coach,” Michelle said.

Rivalry in the workplace

Yes, here at the Times Leader we also find the house divided — though there are probably more Eagles fans.

One notable Giants fan (and perhaps the only one here at the moment) is reporter and columnist Bill O’Boyle. He offered a prediction, and it probably won’t come as a surprise.

“Of course the Giants will win. As my pal Frank “Scooter” Cerreta says, the Giants closed the season on a better track than the Eagles,” he said.

“I asked Scooter why the Giants will win and he said, ‘Because I love them.’ Now that’s rare when you have such reciprocity between an NFL team and a fan,” O’Boyle added.

“Like me, Scooter is a fan of, as he says, the real New York sports teams — Giants, Yankees, Knicks, Rangers. Scooter has been known to watch a Yankee game live, and then watch the replay later at night — first to last picth. And if the Yanks lost, Scooter will root for them to win the replay,” he said.

But that wasn’t all.

“Anyway, as far as this ‘big game’ Saturday night, the Giants will win because nobody expects them to win — just ask Tom Brady about that analysis re 2 Super Bowl losses,” O’Boyle said.

“Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, that stellar defense and the Coach of the Year in the NFL, Brian Daboll, how can they lose,” he added.

“Let’s hope it’s a good game and whoever does win, goes on to be Super Bowl Champs!”

Circulation Marketing and Sales Specialist John Nolan is on the other side. The green side.

“The game this weekend just has a different feel to it — divisional rivals playing for a shot at the big show,” Nolan said.

“My dad, who is a diehard Eagles fan, raised my brothers and me the same way, and it’s just a part of being an Eagles fan to dislike the rival Giants,” he added.

“Plus they say they’re from New York, but let’s be honest, they play in Jersey. New York only has one football team, and they reside in Buffalo,” Nolan said. “Go Birds!”

‘A lot to be confident about’

McLaughlin is cautiously optimistic about tonight’s outcome.

“As a Philadelphia sports fan, your peak moment of anxiety is when everyone’s assuming you’re going to win, that this is a pushover game, and that’s usually exactly where things go off the rails,” he said.

“They didn’t exactly finish the season strong, and (Philadelphia quarterback Jalen) Hurts was hurt, and then came back for the last game. They weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders,” McLaughlin added. “There’s a lot to be confident about, but I’m also being wary. Hopefully they get out to an early lead and put everyone’s fears to bed.”

McLaughlin’s own fight will continue.

“As a practicing lawyer and as an ADA I’ve had many battles in the courtroom, but the battle I care most about is maybe making sure Keenan may change his mind in the coming years,” he said, “but if past is prologue I have an uphill battle on that front.”

‘We will all still hate the Cowboys’

Paul Matreselva spoke with the Times Leader with his family listening — and commenting — in the background at their Harveys Lake home.

“We are so divided. A lot of smack-talking. A lot of trolling each other,” he said.

The elder Paul (Giants) asked young Paul (Eagles) how he expected the game would play out.

“Eagles all day long, Giants won’t even score,” young Paul said.

“That’s what I have to live with,” his father responded.

But the elder Paul clearly enjoys the back-and-forth, as he showed when asked about food for tonight’s game.

“My wife will cook something good and hopefully the Giants are going to cook up a win and give her some dessert,” he said.

Nicole gives it right back.

“I told my wife the Eagles were already cleaning out their locker room. She said yeah, to get ready for the Super Bowl,” he added.

Paul inherited the Giants gene from his dad — also named Paul — and passed it to eldest son Tyler.

“Probably because I take him to games, including Monday Night Football at Met Life stadium this year for the Dallas game,” he said.

Paul, who admits to being very superstitious — he won’t wash a jersey during the season, or wear one on game day — expressed optimism about tonight’s game.

“My prediction is a very, very close game with the Eagles doing something incredibly dumb at the end and the Giants capitalizing on that and winning the game,” he said.

“My other prediction is that Daniel Jones proves that he’s a top 5 quarterback. My son Tyler says Daniel Jones is the best thing since sliced bread.”

And what will life be like in the Matreselva home on Sunday?

“When it’s all said and done, the good news is at least two of us will have a team in the NFC Championship, and two will be crying in the corner somewhere,” Paul said. “At the end of the day we’re still a family and we’re still going to have our health. It’s just a football game but it’s a big football game.”

But there’s one other source of unity.

“My wife said also, at the end of the day, no matter what happens, we will all still hate the Cowboys.”