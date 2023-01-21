🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Mayor Kevin Coughlin this week said that he is happy that investors are looking in Nanticoke.

“There are a lot of positive things going to be happening in our city,” Coughlin said.

One of those positive things is a plan to convert a run-down former St. Joseph’s Catholic School on East Noble Street into a 10-unit luxury apartment complex.

According to Greg Barrouk, director of commercial real estate at Lewith & Freeman Realtors, said the project is proposed by Hysni “Sam” Syla, managing partner of H&N Investments LLC, the same person who is hoping to develop the vacant lot where the Sterling Hotel once stood at Market and River streets in Wilkes-Barre.

That project, Barrouk said, is expected to break ground sometime in 2023.

Barrouk said Syla, who is traveling in Europe, feels there is great potential in Nanticoke for residential development because of recent commercial buildings being built and occupied.

“We have seen a lot of growth in the Hanover Industrial Park and other areas nearby,” Barrouk said. “The area has seen a lot of growth in recent months. We feel there will be a need for high-end apartments in that area.”

Donna Wall, Nanticoke city manager, said a zoning hearing will be held on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at Nanticoke City Hall to consider Syla’s application for a parking variance.

Barrouk said Syla has not yet closed on the building.

According to the zoning hearing application, Syla said based on the current R-2 zoning district classification, he is requesting a special exception in order to allow his to develop the current structure and property into a multi-family apartment facility.

“Given the recent past use of the building and property, it is the applicant’s opinion that the proposed multi-family facility would be a much more appropriate building use within the R-2 neighborhood,” the application states.

The application states that the building would be renovated to current codes and be appropriately landscaped to increase the value of the surrounding area.

It further states that Syla has executed similar projects under similar zoning issues in the Wilkes-Barre and Kingston areas with “complete success.”

“The buildings were developed and rejuvenated into facilities which improves the aesthetics of the neighborhood and support the local community,” the application states.

Barrouk said the building has been used in recent times as a storage facility for a construction company.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.