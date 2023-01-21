🔊 Listen to this

Surveillance footage taken from the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township shows the suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Friday afternoon.

The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Foster Township gas station on Friday afternoon.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the robbery took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday at the Uni-Mart gas station located at 903 Hazle St. in Foster Township.

Images taken from the gas station’s surveillance camera were posted to Facebook on Friday evening.

According to police, the suspect in the robbery was observed brandishing a black handgun with a silver slide prior to reaching over the counter and grabbing money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled on foot in the alleyway between Fern and Ridge streets, in the direction of MMI Prep.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male with a black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing gray sneakers, black jeans, a black winter coat with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, gray gloves, a black face mask and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the White Haven Borough Police Department at 1-570-443-8888.