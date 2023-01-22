Marian Sutherland Kirby Library offers educational programs about wintry precipitation

Ellie Lukachinsky, 3, waits to try out the snowman launcher she just made at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library.

Maggie Lorenzen, 5, is set to fire cotton balls from the snowman launcher she made in a hallway in the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library.

Maggie Lorenzen, 5, launches two cotton balls from the snowman launcher she made in a hallway in the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library.

Melted snowmen are seen drying on a table top at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library.

FAIRVIEW TWP. — In spite of rising temperatures and clear skies, the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library held a “snow day” Saturday, providing a chance for young patrons to learn about the white powdery stuff.

Children’s library coordinator Kelly van den Berg said she had hoped there might be a bit of snow on the ground for the event.

“But last year we were snowed out,” she said, laughing. “So, I guess this is better.”

Kara Lukachinsky brought her children Jase, 4, and Ellie, 3, out to enjoy a morning of fun and the chance to take out a book.

Both children especially enjoyed building a “snowball launcher,” using a cup and a balloon to see how far they could launch cotton balls down a nearby hallway.

Although the children viewed the activity as purely fun, van den Berg pointed out that it was actually a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activity, geared at teaching children about the concept of storing and releasing energy.

She strives to provides interactive programming throughout the year for children through fifth grade, with programing for younger children scheduled for day time hours and after-school-programs for older children.

Children spending more time indoors because of limited sunshine and colder temperatures especially enjoy the chance to participate in activities, she said.

Lukachinsky, who works full time, makes it a point to bring her children to the library about once-a-week after daycare and to enroll them in reading programs.

The family is enrolled in the library’s “Do you want to build a penguin?” program, which provides a log of minutes of reading for each child, totaling the minutes on a penguin poster at the library.

Lukachinsky, herself an avid reader, said the program is a great opportunity to instill good long term reading habits in her children.

The library provides a variety of activities centered on reading, but also including other programming.

“I try to do a STEM related activity, a reading related activity and a craft for each program for children from first to fifth grade,” said van den Berg. “I try to make the activities relatable for younger and older kids.”

The Snow Day activity, as well as most Saturday activities are “drop in activities,” held over the course of several hours so that children can come and go as their schedules permit.

“I try to accommodate busy families,” she said.

About 30 children usually attend the Saturday programs.

The library will hold a “Take your Child to the Library Day,” with free fun and activities for families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. That program is part of a national effort to bring people out to libraries and increase readership.