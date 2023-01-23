🔊 Listen to this

Eyewitness News is dedicated to bringing parents the latest information on issues impacting your children.

The “Parenting Playbook,” featuring by Paola Giangiacomo, will let you hear from experts and how they recommend approaching the tough subjects with your children.

In the most recent edition of “Parenting Playbook,” Paola takes a look at sticking to New Year’s fitness resolutions.

The New Year brings new fitness goals for many, but making healthier choices can be difficult for those just starting out the journey. Check out pahomepage.com to find out how to manage your fitness resolutions.