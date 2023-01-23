🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge Monday continued the homicide trial of Robert Torner and David Alzugaray, accused in the fatal shooting a man in Foster Township.

Torner, 50, and Alzugaray, 53, were charged by state police at Hazleton and county detectives in February 2020, with intentionally killing Jose Herran inside a house trailer on North Buck Mountain Road, also known as Eckley Road on Oct. 13, 2015.

Herran was driven to the trailer where Torner distracted him and Alzugaray shot him in the head with a .22-caliber handgun, according to court records.

After Herran was killed, state police investigators allege Alzugaray used a hatchet to dismember the body and dispose of the human remains in a burn pit.

Investigators also suspect human remains were thrown in the Lehigh River near White Haven, court records say.

Judge David W. Lupas continued the trial, which was scheduled to begin this week, on a request from Attorney William J. Watt III, who is defending Alzugaray.

Watt said his co-counsel, Attorney Sidney D. May, who was recently appointed, needs more time to prepare for trial.

May was appointed Dec. 10 to replace Attorney Mary Deady who resigned from the county conflict counsel’s office.

Torner is represented by Robert A. Sauman of Stroudsburg.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and assistant district attorneys Drew P. McLaughlin and Gerry Scott are prosecuting.

In court Monday, defense attorneys requested unredacted statements from witnesses who provided information to state police investigators.

While the homicide cases of Torner and Alzugaray were combined, their attorneys want separate trials.

Sauman in court records argued Torner was not directly involved in the killing of Herran and Alzugaray solicited him for help in disposing of the body.

Alzugaray’s attorneys believe Torner may have implicated their client in statements to state police but won’t have the opportunity to cross-examine Torner during trial.

Lupas is expected to rule on the request for separate trials and other issues at a later date.

Lupas scheduled the trial to begin May 8.

In an unrelated case, Torner was convicted by a federal jury in October 2018 of conspiring to distribute heroin in June 2015 and illegally possessing firearms from May 2012 to August 2017. While Torner was released on pretrial supervision prior to his federal trial, federal prosecutors alleged he planted stolen military grade C-4 plastic explosives in one of his rental properties that was inhabited by Alzugaray.

Torner was sentenced Feb. 11, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 270 months in federal prison.