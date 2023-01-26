🔊 Listen to this

Over 500 customers around Luzerne County are currently without power, according to the PPL Electric website.

PPL’s website attributes a “tripped breaker or blown fuse” as the cause for several areas around the county currently experiencing power outages.

The main affected municipalities include Pittston Township, currently with 278 impacted customers; Sugarloaf Township, with 242 affected and Dorrance Township, with 57 customers impacted. On the PPL outage map found on their website, the cause for each of these three municipalities is a “tripped breaker or blown fuse.”

In total, 586 customers are currently impacted throughout the county, according to the PPL website.

In Pittston Township, the estimated time of repair is listed as 1 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the PPL website. For Sugarloaf Township, repairs are expected by 11 p.m. tonight, and 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Dorrance Township.

As of now, there’s no confirmation as to whether or not the outages may have been related to Wednesday morning’s snowfall.